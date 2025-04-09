Salt Lake City (US), Apr 9 (AP) Three Americans repatriated to the United States from Congo were charged Wednesday by the US Justice Department with staging an elaborate coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the African nation's government.

A fourth man alleged by prosecutors to be a bomb-making expert was also charged for aiding the plot.

Also Read | Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on Most Nations for 90 Days, Raises Taxes on Chinese Imports to 125%.

The complaint arises from the set of allegations that resulted in three of the defendants being detained in Congo and receiving death sentences that were later commuted to punishments of life imprisonment.

In the culmination of a long-running FBI investigation, the Justice Department accused the men of providing training, weapons, equipment and other support to a rebel army that was formed to try to overthrow the government last year. (AP)

Also Read | Trump's Tariff War: Piyush Goyal Asks Exporters Not To Panic; 'India Working Out Right Mix of Trade Agreement With US'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)