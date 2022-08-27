Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): Amid the existing economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lanka Ministry of Water Supply announced to increase the water tariffs with effect from September 1, a gazette notice from the Ministry stated.

Lankan Minister of Water Supply, Keheliya Rambukwella in a gazette notice, said that sewerage charges under the domestic tariff, commercial tariff and industrial tariff will be devised on the consumption of water of the relevant month, taking into consideration the utilization of all sources of water supply, Colombo Gazette reported.

The notice said that the monthly sewerage service charge will be applicable for all premises even if the usage is zero within a particular month.

The consumer who uses an alternative water supply in addition to water connection from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) of the country will have to the additional amount which will be determined periodically by the General Manager of the NWSDB for the usage charges in respect of alternative water supply.

"The consumer who has taken sewer connection without NWSDB water connection should pay sewerage charge which is estimated based on wastewater generation which will be determined by the field inspection team appointed by NWSDB along with the customer," the notice said.

The Ministry stated that in case of failure by any consumer in paying the water supply and sewerage charge within the specified time, the water supply would be cut off in accordance with NWSDB law.

"Where the water supply charge and sewerage charge payable by a person in respect of any month is not paid within thirty days from the date of receipt of an invoice for payment relating to such charges, water services will be cut off Or/And sewer connection will be taken out of operational condition in accordance with Section 88(01) of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Law, No 2 of 1974."

"If the sewerage service is terminated, the customer should pay additional service charges to activate the service again which will be determined periodically by the General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board based on the cost of reactivation," the notice added.

Amid the increased food, medicine, and fuel prices, this decision by the government comes as a shock to the citizens who are experiencing the worst economic crisis in the country in the past seventy years.

The island nation's worst economic crisis in seven decades led to a shortage of foreign exchange that stalled imports of essential items such as fuel and medicine and fertilizer. Reeling from the economic crisis, the healthcare sector of Sri Lanka is also under stress. An unprecedented medicines supply shortage has gripped the country.

According to the latest World Bank assessment, Sri Lanka is ranked fifth among the 10 countries with the highest food price inflation in the world. (ANI)

