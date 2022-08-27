Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): The United States on Friday donated nine million pediatric and adult doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan. "As part of the U.S. commitment to provide 77 million doses of US COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, an additional nine million pediatric and adult doses from the United States--in partnership with COVAX-- began arriving on August 26," the US Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome said, "The vaccines, supplies, and training we have provided to Pakistan, coupled with the expertise and dedication of Pakistan's healthcare professionals, will allow our two countries to continue working together to combat COVID-19 and safeguard the health and safety of the Pakistani people," it said.

The United States is the single largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan. In addition to those Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the United States also recently donated four mobile testing laboratories, worth USD 4.6 million, to Pakistan's National Institute of Health through USAID.

"These labs have strengthened Pakistan's ability to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, especially in remote and underserved areas," the press release from the US Embassy read.

It further said that funding of an additional USD 20 million had also been planned to support the ongoing vaccination efforts in Pakistan.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the US government has provided nearly USD 70.4 million in direct support and $13.8 million in in-kind support to assist the Pakistani people in the fight against COVID-19."

Previously, the United States provided Pakistan with more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 96,000 surgical masks, 52,000 protective goggles, one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests, 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 200 ventilators for 64 Pakistani hospitals - all of which have helped save lives and protect people across Pakistan.

The US government also trained over 50,000 health workers, including 30,000 women, across Pakistan on home-based care for COVID-19 patients and established a national network of disease surveillance and response units and teams - providing an infrastructure to combat the current pandemic and building resiliency for the future.

Furthermore, the US Embassy reminisced that the close coordination between the countries and its doctors, nurses, and logistics professionals had produced tangible, life-saving results.

"Every additional vaccine administered boosts our ability to prevent future COVID-19 waves," it said, adding that the "United States will continue to work with our Pakistani friends to help strengthen local capacity and infrastructure to combat COVID-19 and other communicable diseases." (ANI)

