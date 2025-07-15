Manila [Philippines], July 15 (ANI): The Philippines is quietly strengthening its defence ties with Taiwan amid growing concerns over Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and broader regional instability, Taipei Times reported.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said in a recent interview that "it would be hiding from the obvious to say that Taiwan's security will not affect us." His comments reflect a shift in Manila's posture, even as it maintains its official diplomatic recognition of Beijing, as reported by Taipei Times.

According to Philippine officials speaking on condition of anonymity, defence cooperation with Taiwan is "further along" than publicly acknowledged. This follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new policy that has eased restrictions on exchanges with Taipei, allowing for more open military and academic engagements, Taipei Times reported.

Earlier this year, Philippine academics with links to the defence establishment took part in security forums with top Taiwanese generals to better understand Taipei's strategic thinking. In a tangible display of cooperation, the Philippine Coast Guard and Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration recently conducted joint patrols in the Bashi Channel, a critical waterway between Taiwan and the Philippines, Taipei Times said.

Taiwan also sent observers to the trilateral US-Philippines-Japan military drills held in the Batanes Islands, less than 200 kilometres from Taiwan. While Philippine authorities did not openly name China as the focus of the exercise, regional analysts cited by the Taipei Times believe the drills were intended to counter Chinese maritime assertiveness.

A Taiwanese defence advisor told Taipei Times that although Taiwanese forces did not participate directly, the two sides are becoming "closer and closer" in defence cooperation.

Meanwhile, China has reacted strongly. A spokesperson for its Ministry of National Defence accused the Philippines of becoming "a co-conspirator in destabilising the region" by aligning itself with the United States, Taipei Times reported.

Philippine academics and security experts argue that the proximity of Taiwan, shared maritime boundaries, and the large Filipino population on the island necessitate deeper ties. "We'd be kidding ourselves not to see the necessity of working with Taiwan," one academic told Taipei Times. (ANI)

