Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Amnesty International has urged Pakistan to stop the deportation of Afghan refugees, describing the country's 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan', now in its final phase, as "unlawful due to its violation of the principle of non-refoulement," as reported by Dawn.

In an open letter addressed to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of the global human rights organisation, acknowledged that Pakistan has generously hosted refugees for more than 40 years, but noted that the policy shifted significantly following the announcement of the repatriation plan in September 2023, according to the Dawn report.

"Amnesty International has observed a complete absence of transparency, due process, and accountability regarding the unlawful arrests, detentions, and deportations of Afghan nationals in Pakistan since then," the letter stated, as cited by Dawn.

The organisation also called on the country to establish accessible and well-supported pathways for registering refugees and to implement proactive measures to expedite the registration process for at-risk individuals, including women and girls, journalists, those from minority and ethnic communities, and those facing challenges related to gender, disability, and language, among others, according to the Dawn report.

Previously, Amnesty International expressed serious concerns on Monday regarding Pakistan's Twenty-Seventh Constitutional Amendment, cautioning that it represents a "grave threat" to the judiciary's independence and the rule of law within the country.

In a statement, Amnesty indicated that the amendment undermines judicial independence by creating a Federal Constitutional Court that lacks adequate safeguards for maintaining autonomy. The organisation highlighted that the new court diminishes judges' job security and protects the president and the leaders of the armed forces from scrutiny.

Amnesty pointed out that the amendment was hurriedly passed by parliament without proper consultation with civil society or opposition representatives. According to the organisation, the quick and secretive nature of the process highlights a broader trend of undermining democratic institutions. "Despite having significant implications, the amendment was forced through parliament," Amnesty stated, adding that the lack of discussion raised significant concerns regarding the rule of law. (ANI)

