New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a display of India's commitment to maritime security and regional cooperation, the Indian Navy's warship INS Tarkash swiftly responded to an emergency at sea, assisting an Iranian dhow and its crew off the Somali coast. The vessel, which had issued a distress call, was facing critical issues with its drinking water supply, while one crew member had sustained injuries due to harsh weather conditions.

Acting promptly, the crew of INS Tarkash restored the dhow's defective Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, ensuring access to safe drinking water for those onboard. Simultaneously, the ship's medical team provided immediate first aid to the injured sailor, stabilising his condition. This mission, part of the Indian Navy's ongoing deployment to ensure maritime safety in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), reflects India's proactive role in upholding security and humanitarian assistance at sea.

India and Iran share a long-standing relationship built on deep-rooted historical and civilisational ties. These connections continue to shape their diplomatic and cultural engagement, supported by high-level exchanges and cooperation across trade, connectivity, and people-to-people interactions. The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), established in 2013, has played a key role in strengthening these cultural links, while tourism between the two nations remains a significant point of engagement.

Bilateral relations saw a major boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Iran in 2016, during which the two sides issued the joint statement "Civilisational Connect, Contemporary Context" and signed the Trilateral Agreement on Trade, Transport, and Transit with Afghanistan.

Further reinforcing ties, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to India in 2018 led to the release of the statement "Towards Prosperity Through Greater Connectivity." Trade remains a crucial pillar of this partnership, with India ranking among Iran's top five trade partners. Key Indian exports include rice, pharmaceuticals, and electrical machinery, while Iran supplies dry fruits, chemicals, and glassware.

INS Tarkash's assistance to the Iranian dhow underscores India's dedication to regional stability, demonstrating how the longstanding Indo-Iranian partnership extends beyond diplomacy into real-world cooperation on the high seas. (ANI)

