Washington DC, March 10: US President Donald Trump again threatened to take over Greenland on Sunday (local time), as it headed to polls. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the US supported Greenland's right to determine their own future, but it could also join the US if they wanted.

"As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland's right to determine their own future. We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH -- And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!" Trump said. ‘Greenland Is Ours’: Prime Minister Mute Egede Says Island Isn’t for Sale As Donald Trump Seeks Control ‘One Way or Other’.

The residents of the snow-capped island are scheduled to cast their ballots on Tuesday in an election that could prove to be one of the most consequential in their history, as per Politico. Currently, the party with the most seats in the Parliament of Greenland, Inatsisartut is Inuit Ataqatigiit, or "Community of the People," together with its coalition partner Siumut, or "Forward." Both parties are pro-independence and have vowed to call a referendum on the island's separation from Denmark, without specifying when that vote will be. Trump Says He Believes US Will Get Greenland.

Trump Issues New Threats To ‘Take Over’ Greenland

The voters in the self-ruling Danish territory will elect 31 members of its legislature, the Inatsisartut, as they do every four years, Politico reported.

Under a 2009 agreement with Denmark, Greenland can legally declare independence -- but only after a referendum has taken place. While there is widespread support for full sovereignty in Greenland, some are unsure what it would mean for the island's defense and economy if it were to strike out on its own. While Trump promised to make the Arctic island "rich" during his presidential address last Tuesday, a massive majority of Greenlanders -- about 85 per cent -- oppose the idea of becoming part of the US, according to a January poll, Politico reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)