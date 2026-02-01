Tehran [Iran], February 1 (ANI): Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday that if the US attacks it, it would be a regional war.

Khamenei said that the US wanted to 'devour' Iran and seize control of its oil.

In a series of posts on X, it said, "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war. That Americans sometimes talk about war, saying we will come with warships and aircraft - is nothing new. The Iranian nation is not affected by such talk. They shouldn't try to intimidate the Iranian nation with such things."

"We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation. What is the issue between the United States and Iran? The issue can be summed up in two words: The United States wants to devour Iran; the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic prevent this," he added.

Khamenei said that the US had been present in Iran for over 30 years and controlled its politics, oil, etc. But now Iran would prevent this.

"Iran possesses numerous attractions: Its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before. For more than 30 years, the Americans were present in Iran. Iran's resources, oil, politics, and security were in their hands. Everything was in their hands. Now that their grip has been broken, they're trying to find a way back. The Iranian nation stands firm, preventing it," he said.

He further said, "Iran stands firm and will continue to stand firm, and--God willing--will put an end to the United States' mischief and harassment."

Earlier in the day, he spoke to a large crowd of supporters gathered to mark the anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's return to Iran from exile in France in 1979, an event that led to the Iranian Revolution and the flight of the US-backed ruler, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Khamenei said the US wants to "devour" Iran and its vast oil and natural gas resources, adding that what happened during the recent anti-government protests "was similar to a coup" since a large number of government offices, banks and mosques were stormed.

The supreme leader described the deadly unrest as another "sedition", a term he had previously used for the 2009 Green Movement and other such protests, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

