Washington, Mar 25 (AP) An appeals court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to suspend entry of new refugees as a lawsuit plays out over the president's executive order halting the nation's refugee admissions system.

Refugees conditionally approved before President Donald Trump took office must still be processed under the order from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, but it allows the Republican administration to suspend new approvals.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Holiday Air Traffic Surge: Sharjah Airport Gears Up To Welcome Over Half Million Passengers During Holiday on Eid Ul Fitr.

The appeals court panel halted a ruling from US District Judge Jamal Whitehead. He found that Trump could not nullify the law passed by Congress establishing the programme. (AP)

Also Read | South Korea Wildfire: Ancient Temple Destroyed; Citizens in Andong Advised To Evacuate As Blaze Spreads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)