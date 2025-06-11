Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Argentine President Javier Milei met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Tuesday, kicking off a three-day visit heavy with symbolism.

Upon his arrival in Israel Monday evening, Milei immediately visited Jerusalem's Western Wall, where he offered prayers for hostages. "My support for Israel comes from the heart, because I believe this is a just cause--the cause of the West. I will always stand by your side," Milei said at the holy site.

Milei is scheduled to receive the Genesis Prize at the Knesset on Wednesday evening, where he will also address Israeli lawmakers. On Thursday, he will deliver a lecture at Hebrew University before returning to Argentina. During his stay, Milei plans to visit the families of hostages, formally announce the establishment of a new direct flight route between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires and is expected to reiterate his pledge to relocate Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem.

Herzog praised the strengthening bilateral relationship during their meeting, telling Milei, "The relations between Argentina and Israel have deep historical roots, a key point of which was the establishment of the Argentine embassy in Israel - the first among Latin American countries. During your presidency, my friend President Milei, relations have reached a new high, and will rise even higher."

The Israeli president highlighted Argentina's role in combating antisemitism and terrorism, noting a new memorandum of understanding between the countries focused on "the defense of freedom and democracy, and the fight against terrorism and anti-Semitism."

Herzog also expressed confidence that when Argentina assumes the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance next year, replacing Israel, Milei will "bring your firm agenda on the issue to the fore." IHRA an intergovernmental organization based in Berlin that seeks to strengthen Holocaust education, is best known for formulating a widely adopted definition of antisemitism.

Herzog also commended Milei's advocacy for hostages held by Hamas, stating, "We will always remember your calls and your resolute actions for the immediate return of all the kidnapped, including those who hold Argentine citizenship." He called upon the international community to maintain pressure for their release, declaring, "I call here and now on the entire leadership of the free world - to stand in a united and determined front and to unequivocally declare that no political move will be made until the hostages are released."

The discussion also addressed regional security concerns, with Herzog describing Iran as "the evil Iranian octopus" that "is growing stronger and sending out tentacles of hatred and terror throughout the world." He emphasized the shared threat posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating, "Israel cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran. Our allies cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran. The entire world cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran."

Argentina's Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish has been promoting what he calls the "Isaac Accords," a partnership between Israel and Latin American democracies -- particularly Costa Rica, Panama, and Uruguay. The initiative is modeled after the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and subsequently Sudan brokered by Donald Trump's first presidential administration. (ANI/TPS)

