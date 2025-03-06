Paris, Mar 6 (AP) An Ariane 6 rocket roared skyward with a French military reconnaissance satellite aboard Thursday in the first commercial flight for the European heavy-lift launcher.

The rocket took off smoothly from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, quickly disappearing into thick clouds. Video images beamed back from the rocket showed the Earth's beautiful colours and curvature.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Delays 25% Tariffs on Most Goods From Mexico for a Month.

The rocket's mission was to deliver the CSO-3 military observation satellite into orbit at an altitude of around 800 kilometres.

It was the first commercial mission for Ariane 6 after its maiden flight in July 2024. (AP)

Also Read | US Tariff: Impact of Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump Will Be Felt on India, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)