Arizona [US], December 1 (ANI): The US state of Arizona has certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential polls and awarded him its 11 electoral votes.

"These signed and sealed documents now constitute the official canvass results of the November 3, 2020, general election," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

"This was a historic election for several reasons. Preparing for any election is an immense undertaking, even in normal circumstances. The complexity this year has been compounded by the pandemic. In spite of this, we had an extremely well-run election and saw historically high voter participation," Hobbs added.

The Arizona State Secretary signed papers along with Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

Hobbs lauded the elections in Arizona as "easily the smoothest and... most secure" in the state's history. Arizona is one of the states where the Trump campaign has challenged the election results.

Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory, however, US President Donald Trump has questioned the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections.

Moreover, Trump has sought recounts in several states. Besides, lawsuits have been filed in states and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. (ANI)

