Sofia, Oct 4 (AP) An explosion in a weapons factory in southern Bulgaria killed a 55-year-old man and left two women missing Tuesday.

Health officials have confirmed the death of the man and said one woman was taken to hospital with a severe brain injury.

Regional prosecutor Todor Deyanov said rescue teams expected to find the bodies of the missing women at the explosion site but have not started searching through the debris because of the risk of triggering a secondary blast.

The explosion destroyed most of the building.

An investigation into the incident was launched. Last year, a worker died in a fire that broke out in the same factory.

In recent years, 20 people died in accidents in different arms factories and ammunition depots across Bulgaria. (AP)

