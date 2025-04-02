Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tibetan artists stage an inaugural theatre performance of "A Fearless Voice", a powerful drama to show the situation inside Tibet.

The show is organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and performed by Tibet Theatre artists at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in the North Indian hill town Dharamshala on Tuesday evening.

These artists will roam around various cities across India for the next two months and will visit Tibetan settlements and schools to promote awareness and unity among the Tibetan community through this show.

Sonam Tsering, general secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "We are kicking off our all India theater show which is organised by Tibetan Youth Congress and played by the artists of the Tibet Theatre. Our main object is to promote awareness about the current critical situation in Tibet. Especially to expose the Chinese atrocities on cultural genocide and transforming the Tibetan children into Chinese and also to promote awareness about the unity and integrity among the Tibetans and we also want to instill a sense of activism and nationalism among the younger generation of Tibet. That's why we are travelling around Tibetan settlements and schools all over India."

Tenzin Lhakphel, a Tibetan monk and artist, emphasized the power of theatre in advocating for social causes and stated, "I believe that theatre has a power to advocate not only for Tibet but each and every cause. Theatre is a very powerful tool, and I think whatever we are doing is activism. The theme is obviously about separation, and we want to tell the world that Tibet is still burning and that we, the younger generation, really need to make tremendous efforts to advocate for it."

Dolma Gyari, minister for the department of security of the Tibetan government in exile, attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I really felt the message very strongly. It depicts the situation inside Tibet, it touches his holiness Panchen Lama and also the fact that there is no freedom of religion, even a photograph of his holiness or even thinking of the true Panchen Lama becomes such a big crime."

"And most importantly as we all talk about the colonial boarding schools where over a million Tibetan children even young as four years old are being forced to study in so it depicts that part also and the most touching for me personally was the part where many children from Tibet have in the past come, continue to be here with us, their family, relatives are back in Tibet and it's a huge decision, a sacrifice from the side of the family to actually take a decision to send a part of themselves to be with his holiness the Dalai Lama and to be a part of the Tibetan struggle so I think this is really a very strong message for unifications of Tibetans together for a common cause and it is telling us that things are not right in Tibet.," she added. (ANI)

