New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The government said on Thursday that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh "in its own language" and asserted that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India and "assigning invented names does not alter this fact".

In response to a media query on reports that China has renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017.

Also Read | Nostradamus Predictions For 2022: From Asteroid to Political Assassination and Artificial Intelligence to Civil War, These Are the Prophecies by Legendary Astrologer.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017," Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," he added.

Also Read | CPEC: 90% Terrorist Groups Operating From Afghanistan Targeting Energy Projects, Says Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department.

Media reports said the Chinese government has sought to "rename" 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its map two days ahead of implementing new border law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)