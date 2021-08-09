N'Djamena [Chad], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 21 people have been killed and some 20 more injured in communal riots in the western part of Chad, media reported.

The clashes took place on Saturday in the region of Hadjer-Lamis, Al Wihda newspaper reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

The conflict erupted over a dispute over farmland, the clashes lasted for several hours. Security forces and a ministerial delegation have been sent to settle the conflict at the site.

Several people have been detained over inciting for violence and taking part in the clashes. (ANI/Sputnik)

