Rome [Italy], July 26 (ANI): At least six people were killed as a result of sweltering heat in the southern regions of Italy, at a time when the north of the country is also being hammered by deadly storms, CNN reported citing the local authorities.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, violent storms battered northern Italy, and two people were killed by fallen trees.

Whereas, wildfires on the southern island of Sicily and in the coastal city of Reggio Calabria resulted in the deaths of four elderly people.

Italy is especially vulnerable since it is situated in the Mediterranean, a region that is experiencing rapid climate change.

After storms caused extensive damage in the area, the fire department in Italy reported that they responded to 400 emergency calls for shattered windows, roof damage, water, and fallen trees, according to CNN.

Tornadoes, powerful winds, and other severe weather have recently wreaked havoc in northern Italy. 100 people were hurt last week when tennis ball-sized hail fell in the Veneto areas.

According to the Italian fire service, more than 40 fires broke out across Sicily on Monday night, including one at the Bellolampo landfill that released toxic vapours.

Several homes have been damaged, and more than 1,500 people have been evacuated from the impacted area. (ANI)

