Seoul, July 26: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited cemeteries to pay respects to the country's soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War and to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, state media said on Wednesday. The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement on July 27, 1953, reports Yonhap News Agency. The North calls the war the Great Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day. Kim Jong Un Suffering From Insomnia: North Korea Leader May Have Sleeping Disorder, Becoming 'More Dependent' on Alcohol and Cigarettes', Say Reports.

Kim visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang on Tuesday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, and was accompanied by Defence Minister Kang Sun-nam and other military leaders, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The visit marked Kim's first public appearance in nearly two weeks. Kim Jong Un Passed 'Secret Order' To Ban Suicide in North Korea, Calls It 'Treason Against Socialism', Says Report.

Kim Jong-un Pays Respects to Fallen

Kim Jong-un pays a visit to Chinese People’s Volunteers Martyrs Cemetery and lays flowers at the grave of Mao Anying #CPV #KimJonghyeon pic.twitter.com/WzFugX6gmA — Love Shandong (@DazhongDaily) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un visits the War Martyrs cemetery, and the Chinese Volunteer Martyrs cemetery. China’s part in the war is still portrayed as a mass volunteering of troops rather than officially taking part in the conflict. pic.twitter.com/rLIe1MC227 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) July 25, 2023

He was last seen in public guiding the launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12. Kim also visited the cemetery of martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang county, South Pyongan province, to pay "high tribute" to the fallen Chinese soldiers on the occasion of the armistice anniversary, the KCNA said in another report. China fought alongside the North against South Korean, US and UN troops during the Korean War.

