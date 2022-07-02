Tehran [Iran], July 2 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale jolted Southern Iran on Saturday, killing at least three people.

At least three people were killed as a result of the earthquake and several injuries were also reported, according to the Times of Israel citing Iranian state media.

Also Read | Pakistan: Two Shot Dead, 11 Injured as Argument over Power Cut Turns Fatal at Lakki Marwat Mosque.

The quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the USGS said.

It struck just a minute after a 5.7 magnitude hit the Ritcher scale. In its preliminary assessment, the USGS said that there was a low likelihood of damage but that some casualties were possible. The impact of the quake should be relatively localized, it said.

Also Read | Bill Gates Has a Special Message for Mahesh Babu, Billionaire Follows the South Superstar on Social Media.

In last year's earthquake, one person was killed when Hormozgan province was hit by twin 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude quakes.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990, killing 40,000 people in the north of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)