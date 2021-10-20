Atlanta (US), Oct 20 (AP) Police in Atlanta closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city's midtown neighbourhood early Wednesday, with a heavy emergency response including an armoured vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local media report they police are responding to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise buildings and that police believe they've contained the shooter within their perimeter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters. (AP)

