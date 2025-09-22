Tel Aviv [Israel], September 22 (ANI/TPS): Over the past weekend, Israel's National Cyber Directorate thwarted numerous attempts to establish websites that impersonate official government ministry websites, including the gov.il website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, the Population Authority website, as well as security agencies, including the Mossad and the National Cyber Directorate.

The sites were exposed in recent days by the startup company "Malenta AI" in the early stages of establishment and were quickly removed through joint efforts of the National Cyber Directorate and relevant agencies, so they did not have time to be distributed and exposed to the public and the damage was avoided.

Also Read | UK, Australia, Canada Recognise State of Palestine Ahead of UNGA Session.

The impersonating sites attempted to imitate the appearance of the official websites of these agencies to a high degree of compatibility and therefore could have appeared particularly trustworthy. However, on closer inspection of the website address, it can be identified that these are impersonation sites. Some of the sites were established for the purposes of phishing and stealing private and financial information, and some are estimated to have been established for the purposes of deception or planting malicious software.

The Directorate emphasised that the sites are not live, but attempts to establish fake sites continue all the time. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | US: Passenger Caught Trying To Smuggle Human Bones and Skull for 'Ritual' at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)