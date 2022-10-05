Washington, Oct 5 (PTI) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday met Pakistan's Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss bilateral ties.

"This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin hosted General Bajwa at the Pentagon during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan, said the statement.

