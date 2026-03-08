New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green on Sunday wore buttons from the Raisina Dialogue.

Green was seen posing with President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran.

Also Read | UAE Air Defence Intercepts 16 Ballistic Missiles and 113 UAVs in Latest Iranian Attack.

In a post on X, he said, "On brand! It was a great Raisina Dialogue, orchestrated by the inimitable energy of Samir Saran. I wore the Raisina buttons he gave me, as a mark of my support."

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/2030603885329735858?s=20

Also Read | Amazon Withdraws Paris Book Festival Sponsorship Following Industry Boycott and Accusations of Market Disruption.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also lauded the successful completion of Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, he said, "A successful Raisina Dialogue 2026 concludes. In a turbulent world, India continues to foster conversations, promote optimism and be a voice of reason."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2030566094075994453?s=20

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. Organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, this three-day event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues, ORF website states.

Each edition of the Dialogue features vibrant debates and collaboration on topics ranging from shifting geopolitical alliances, climate change, technology, economic security, and evolving global governance systems. This year's Raisina Dialogue returns with the theme that captures the moment we find ourselves in: Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement. Samskara is the inheritance of identity that enables civilisations to assert who they are, accommodate the difference and advance through refinement, as per ORF.

Samskara, in its deepest essence, is a civilisational tool, a statement of continuity. It is the inheritance of meaning that allows societies to assert their truth, accommodate their contradictions, and advance through refinement. Today, nations are asserting sovereignty over borders and bandwidth alike -- claiming their right to shape their economic futures, digital destinies, and industrial ambitions.

This era of assertion marks a shift toward greater autonomy, but alongside it comes a quiet current of accommodation. Across continents, new coalitions are emerging -- agile, interest-driven, and plurilateral -- replacing a multilateralism where consensus has stalled, ORF states.

New norms are being shaped, grounded in shared interests rather than universal agreement. Meanwhile, technology and governance are advancing their reach, bringing services, infrastructure and opportunity to long-underserved regions and communities. Four conversations define the world in 2025.

Between America and the world, seeking to repair and re-establish dominance; between China and the world, in order to end or instrumentalise an economic asymmetry; and between the US and China, in a search for a new symmetry. But the fourth, between the other powers of the world, great and small, is perhaps the most consequential. It is a conversation about renewal over retreat, one that seeks to restore balance to the world - a conversation about structure, not merely about power, as per ORF. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)