Canberra, Jun 26 (AP) Australia's highest court on Monday dismissed Russia's application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow's embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital Canberra.

In dismissing the application, High Court Justice Jayne Jagot described Russia's challenge on constitutional grounds to a law terminating the lease as “weak” and “difficult to understand.”

Also Read | Countries With Most Nuclear Weapons List 2023: Russia, US and China Top 3 Nations With Highest Number of Nuclear Weapons, Know How Many Nuclear Warheads India and Pakistan Have.

Parliament passed emergency legislation on June 15 that terminated Russia's lease on the largely empty block on security grounds because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

Russia's lawyer Elliot Hyde had argued that the Ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky would not have confidence in the integrity and security of a consular building already on the site if the embassy was not allowed to maintain possession until the challenge to the validity of the lease termination was decided.

Also Read | Russian Mercenaries’ Short-Lived Revolt Could Have Long-Term Consequences for President Vladimir Putin.

Elliot said a man who has been living on the site in a portable cabin at least since last week was a security guard. The man had been described in the media as a Russian diplomat. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)