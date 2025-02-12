Vienna, Feb 12 (AP) Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl said Wednesday that his talks on forming a coalition government with a conservative party have collapsed.

Austria's president gave Kickl a mandate to try to form a new government on January 6 after efforts to put together a governing alliance with his Freedom Party failed.

But his talks with the conservative Austrian People's Party appeared increasingly troubled in recent days, with constant talk of policy differences and a clash over who would get which ministries.

On Wednesday, Kickl informed President Alexander Van der Bellen that he was giving up the mandate.

Kickl's anti-immigration and eurosceptic party, which opposes sanctions against Russia, won Austria's parliamentary election in September. It took 28.8 per cent of the vote and beat then Chancellor Karl Nehammer's People's Party into second place. (AP)

