London [UK], February 4 (ANI): Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri has accused the Pakistani military establishment and political elite of repeatedly changing narratives to discredit the Baloch freedom movement, stating that these efforts have consistently failed as support for Balochistan's independence has grown.

In a post shared on social media, as cited by Marri's post, he claimed that Pakistan initially attempted to portray the Baloch struggle as a communist-backed movement allegedly supported by the Soviet Union. According to Marri, when that narrative lost credibility, the state shifted focus to what he described as the "myth of three sardars," presenting a handful of tribal leaders as the sole drivers of unrest in Balochistan.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026 Date: When Is Moon Sighting and First Roza in Saudi Arabia?.

Marri asserted that this narrative also collapsed as, according to him, tens of thousands of Baloch youth joined the movement and large sections of the population began openly demanding independence. He alleged that Pakistan has now adopted a new line of argument, branding supporters of Baloch independence as paid agents of India, a claim he described as false and short-lived.

As cited by Marri's post, he further drew parallels with Iran's policies in Baloch-majority regions, accusing what he termed "Persian occupiers" of using similar labels and narratives to undermine political dissent. He claimed that such rhetoric reflects frustration over what he sees as diminishing control over Baloch regions on both sides of the border.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Melinda French Gates Addresses Bill Gates' Alleged Conduct Following Release of 3 Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents in NPR Interview.

Marri also called for unity between people in Iranian-occupied Balochistan (IOB) and Pakistan-occupied Balochistan (POB), urging them to strengthen what he described as a shared freedom struggle. He concluded by asserting that the days of Iranian and Pakistani control over Balochistan are "numbered."

A leading Baloch activist has challenged Pakistan's assertions of operational success in Balochistan, saying the state is masking an ongoing conflict and targeting civilians instead of addressing political grievances. Hakeem Baloch, Focal Person of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Department, dismissed Islamabad's claim of killing over 140 militants in recent coordinated operations. He said the Pakistani government has failed to quell the conflict or address what it labels a "low-level insurgency."

"Pakistan is neither able to stop the intensity of the war in Balochistan nor does it have effective intelligence," Hakeem Baloch said. He added, "Baloch fighters arrive, carry out attacks, successfully achieve their objectives, and then leave. After that, the Pakistani state detains ordinary Baloch civilians, unarmed people, political workers, forcing them into enforced disappearances. This includes Baloch activists, political workers, human rights activists, Baloch leaders, or their family members, who are abducted as a form of collective punishment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)