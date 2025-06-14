Balochistan [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), released its monthly report for May 2025, documenting a disturbing surge in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by Pakistani security forces and pro-state armed groups in Balochistan.

In a statement shared on X, Paank reported, "At least 128 individuals were forcibly disappeared and 27 were killed across Balochistan in May 2025. The majority of the victims were civilians, including minors, journalists, and students." The highest number of enforced disappearances was recorded in Gwadar (32), followed by Kech (27), Karachi (10), and Awaran (9).

Among the most disturbing cases was that of 15-year-old Ali Baloch, who was reportedly abducted by a death squad in Kech and later executed.

Another victim, Samir Ahmed, was abducted from Panjgur on May 1 and found dead eight days later. In a separate incident, Waheed Baloch's bullet-riddled body was discovered just one day after he was picked up. Baloch journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was reportedly shot dead while sleeping at home.

Paank highlighted the case of Fahad Lehri, whose mutilated body was recovered in Quetta on May 13. It also reported the killing of Bakhtiyar Ahmed in Kalat, who had publicly criticised military operations. Other victims named in the report included Sufi Tariq, Younis Baloch, Muhammad Ramzan (missing since 2014), and several others allegedly executed after being abducted from their homes.

The report also cited a staged encounter in Barkhan in which three men, Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Fareed Buzdar, and Sultan Marri, were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Two civilians, including a woman, were killed in Awaran, while another woman was injured during a military raid on May 26-27.

Paank concluded by calling on the international community to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for what it described as a campaign of systemic, state-sanctioned terror against the Baloch people. (ANI)

