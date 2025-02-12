Balochistan [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) protest against the extrajudicial killings of Baloch youngsters by state troops on Wednesday entered the third day at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat.

According to a post shared by Sebghat Abdul Haq Baloch on X, in opposition to Hayat Sabzal Baloch's enforced disappearance, BYC organized a sit-in and held a press conference with the victims' families.

"A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was established in response, and the Turbat District Police Officer (DPO) was consulted" as quoted the post.

The post stated that the DPO promised to keep the relevant institutions informed and to communicate with them. DPO Kech informed them the next day that Hayat Sabzal Baloch was innocent and would soon be able to go home without incident. However, last night, his deceased body was discarded in Panjgur rather than being safely returned.

Another startling event that occurred involved an attack in Turbat that targeted Sir Sharif Baloch, a teacher at Model High School. He is fighting for his life after being moved to the hospital, the post on X reported.

"An attack on an educator is an attack on knowledge, advancement, and the basis of a people's future, not simply on a single person" quoted the post.

Sebghat Abdul Haq Baloch's post reported that one tragedy after another has occurred in the last few days. Shaheed Zakaria Baloch, who was martyred at Gwadar; Shaheed Allah Dad Baloch; Shaheed Zarif Baloch, who was pulled from his home and his tortured body was dumped; and Shaheed Naveed Hameed Baloch, who was seduced with a false promise of his cousin's release only to be put to death.

Afzal Baloch's family had placed their trust in talks with the government to ensure his safe return. Rather, he was killed, and a bomb blast desecrated his body. Another Baloch youth was killed on the first day of Ramadan when state forces opened fire on defenceless civilians, violating the sanctity of the holy month.

The post reiterated that Balochistan is mourning. The ongoing killings and disappearances are not isolated incidents; they are part of a systemic genocide against the Baloch people. (ANI)

