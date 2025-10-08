Balochistan [Pakistan] October 8 (ANI): The ongoing military operation by Pakistani armed forces in Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar district of Balochistan has entered its third consecutive week, leaving the local population in a state of terror and isolation.

The residents report that the internet, mobile, and other communication services have remained shut for days. At the same time, entry and exit routes to Zehri are completely sealed, cutting off the region from the rest of the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the security forces have ordered families, particularly those with young men, to report to a military camp set up inside Zehri Hospital. Those who fail to comply, the residents say, have been warned of "serious consequences."

The ongoing intimidation has created a deep sense of insecurity across Norgama and neighbouring areas. Multiple house raids and detentions have been carried out in recent days.

Among those allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance are Zahid, son of Abdul Aziz, Asif Baloch, and Asadullah, son of Rasool Bakhsh Zarakzai, a shopkeeper from Zehri Bazaar.

A woman identified as Safia Bibi, daughter of Gul Muhammad, was reportedly detained during a raid at the home of Sheikh Abdul Samad but later released.

Two hotels were demolished, and several shops were set ablaze by security forces in Zehri Bazaar. One of the destroyed establishments, the Pyala Hotel, located next to Asadullah's shop, was reportedly crushed by armoured tanks, while another nearby hotel was completely levelled.

This latest phase of the operation follows airstrikes on September 15, which killed seven civilians, including two women. Another series of attacks on September 27 reportedly claimed eleven more civilian lives, as aerial bombardments continued, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights organisations and political groups in Balochistan have expressed serious concern over the situation, demanding the immediate cessation of military operations, the release of disappeared persons, and the restoration of communication networks to prevent further civilian suffering, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

