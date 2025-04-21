Quetta [Balochistan] April 21, (ANI): Protests against the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) continued throughout Balochistan on Sunday as political parties and civil society organisations voiced their opposition, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) held a demonstration in Kalat that subsequently evolved into a protest. According to TBP, BNP leaders vehemently denounced the detention of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders and activists.

Also Read | How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

In Balochistan, enforced disappearances used to target men, but the state has started arresting women under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) legislation, according to protest speakers. According to the TBP, they asserted that security agencies had begun detaining Baloch women to silence their powerful voice against state abuse.

The BNP leaders called for Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members who were detained to be released immediately. The TBP report noted that the BNP had previously held a 20-day sit-in demonstration at Lakpass in Mastung district, calling for the release of BYC's female activists and leaders.

Also Read | Pope Francis Dies at 88: Memorable Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Inspirational Sayings on Life, Love and More in Honour of the Vatican Pope.

According to The Balochistan Post, families of Baloch political prisoners had set up a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, calling on authorities to free their loved ones and put an end to what they say are illegal detentions.

The BYC organised the demonstration to highlight the alleged unconstitutional detention of a number of Baloch activists. Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Beebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch are among those who are allegedly in custody.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC says that these people have been detained using extra-constitutional means, which is a serious breach of their human rights.

Basic rights such as freedom of speech, political expression, and access to education are frequently suppressed. Military operations in Balochistan have led to widespread displacement and fear. Despite repeated calls from human rights organisations, the plight of the Baloch remains largely ignored, fueling frustration, resentment, and a growing demand for justice and autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)