Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Balochistan National Party (BNP) expressed concern over the abduction of two students from the Baloch community and said that antagonist elements are again trying to spoil the peace situation in Balochistan under a "planned" conspiracy.

The remarks came from the BNP's Khuzdar Vice President Ali Mengal after the abduction of two Baloch students, identified as Sohail Baloch and Fasih Baloch, Pakistan's Urdu newspaper Intekhab reported.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

Both the victims are students of Balochistan University and said to be residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the students of Balochistan University have also protested over the abduction.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of Century To Take Place On November 19; Check Details Here.

While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since Pakistan's occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Enforced Disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation.

While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secret cells. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)