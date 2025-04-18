Quetta [Balochistan], April 18 (ANI): Families of Baloch political prisoners have launched a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, urging authorities to release their loved ones and end what they describe as unlawful detentions, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The protest, organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), seeks to draw attention to the alleged unconstitutional imprisonment of several Baloch activists.

Also Read | US May Abandon Peace Efforts if Its Impossible To End War Between Russia and Ukraine, Warns Marco Rubio.

Among those reportedly detained are Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Beebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch. The BYC claims these individuals have been held through extra-constitutional measures, which it says constitutes a grave human rights violation, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

The committee stated that the camp aims to amplify voices against ongoing state repression and to demand justice for those detained without due process. Protesters are calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

The organisers have appealed to the public, including political and social activists, human rights organisations, and citizens of Quetta, to support the protest and stand in solidarity with the families. They argue that silence in the face of such repression only strengthens authoritarianism and suppresses democratic rights, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protest continues, with growing calls for transparency, justice, and respect for constitutional rights.

The Baloch people have long faced severe atrocities, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systemic marginalisation. Security forces are often accused of targeting activists, students, and civilians, detaining them without due process. Entire families are left in anguish, unaware of the fate of their loved ones.

Basic rights such as freedom of speech, political expression, and access to education are frequently suppressed. Military operations in Balochistan have led to widespread displacement and fear. Despite repeated calls from human rights organisations, the plight of the Baloch remains largely ignored, fueling frustration, resentment, and a growing demand for justice and autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)