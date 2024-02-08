Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that Balochistan will announce election results later in the evening on Thursday, Dawn reported.

"Like other provinces, Balochistan will deliver results after 5 pm," he said.

Balochistan Minister Achakzai emphasised that the electoral process in the province is running smoothly until now and hoped that the same would continue until evening, according to Dawn.

"The condition is peaceful in the province and people are coming out to cast their vote," he added, stressing that "terrorists have lost".

More than 17,000 candidates are contesting in the elections in Pakistan, Dawn reported. Voters will elect 266 candidates to the Pakistan National Assembly, who will later, by a majority vote, elect the next prime minister.

Simultaneously, voters will also elect representatives to their respective provincial assemblies, who will then elect the provincial chief executives under a similar process.

According to the latest updates, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated that it has received 55 poll-related complaints, out of which 45 had been resolved while work was underway on the remaining ones.

In a statement, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari said the complaints were regarding clashes, which were solved on the spot, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier today, a large number of armed men blocked the Mand-Turbat Highway in Pakistan, checking vehicles on the route, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

A group of armed individuals obstructed the Zubaida Jalal Highway near Khairabad and inspected the vehicles.

As the general elections continue, the Balochistan government asserted that heightened security measures are in progress, according to The Balochistan Post.

Despite the assurances, election offices and polling stations continue to be targeted in the country. (ANI)

