Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 8 (ANI): Over 200,000 people have been marooned as the flood situation in Cox's Bazar has worsened due to incessant rains and upstream hill slopes, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The flood water has inundated nearly 90 villages across 25 unions in Chakaria, Pekua, and Ramu Sadar upazilas of the district.

Moreover, Cox's Bazar has been dealing with heavy rainfall for the past week. Adding to that, the water of the Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers has been flowing above the danger level since Monday night, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The water has entered most of the villages of the Upazilas including Kakra, Surajpur-Manikpur, Baritali, Harbang, BM Char, Chiringa, Lakshya Char, and others.

Jamal Morshed, an official from Chakaria upazila’s Bangladesh Water Development Board said, "The water of Matamuhuri River is flowing above the danger level due to heavy rains and mountain slopes. The embankments in Kainarkum, BM Char, and Mehernama areas have been breached due to the heavy water flow of the Matamuhuri River.”

However, the embankments set up by Bangladesh Water Development Board will also probably break in many areas, the officials added, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Whereas, Chakaria Upazila officer said that the people residing near the hills have been asked to shift to safer places.

Chakaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer JP Dewan said, "The flood occurred due to the sudden rise in the water level. There are risks of erosion and hill slopes taking place. People staying near the hills have been instructed to move to safer places.”

On Monday, four people, including two Rohingyas, lost their lives and two others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Furthermore, a young man was swept away by the river's Lakharchar point while collecting wood coming with the flow of water in the Matamuhuri River.

Bangladesh has been dealing with inundation and the situation has worsened in different parts of the nation, especially the Chittagong region as heavy downpour continues to swell major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are increasing fast, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Following the continuous rain for over a week, members of the Bangladesh Army have been deployed in Chittagong and Bandarban on Tuesday to handle the flood situation and landslides in the districts.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that deployed troops have been doing rescue operations and emergency relief operations along with providing medical assistance and all-out assistance to deal with the flood situation, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Moreover, In the Bandarban region, constant rains have also led to a severe flood situation, causing nearly 30,000 people marooned. (ANI)

