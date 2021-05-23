Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 23 (ANI): Bangladesh on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown untill May 30 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on May 16, the government had extended the countrywide lockdown until May 23.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division announced the decision in a circular, The Star (Bangladesh) reported.

According to the latest circular, the government decided to resume public transport services on the condition of maintaining health guidelines.

Restaurants can also serve food keeping half of their seats vacant, the circular said.

Bangladesh has registered 28 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll so far to 12,376, The Star (Bangladesh) reported today citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country also witnessed 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 789,080. (ANI)

