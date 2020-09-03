New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commission here on Wednesday held a special condolence meet for former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

The national flag of Bangladesh flew at half-mast at the High Commission here as the neighbouring country observed state mourning on Wednesday in honour of Mukherjee.

Also Read | Silvio Berlusconi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Former Italy PM Isolated at Home.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee was a great friend of Bangladesh. In his memory, Bangladesh government declared today as the national day of mourning. We pay our respect to him. May his soul rest in peace," said Mohammad Imran, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.

On Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the demise of "highly esteemed leader of South Asia"

Also Read | Chinese Trader Accidentally Sold 5 Million Shares of TCL Technology Group’s Chairman Due to ‘Fat Finger’ Mistake.

"As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all. The tireless work of 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region," she wrote in the letter.

In 2013, Bangladesh conferred the honour of 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) on Mukherjee for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

Mukherjee died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. The Centre has announced a seven-day state mourning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)