Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 19 (ANI): The Bangladesh interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus on Monday unveiled incidents affecting minority communities and the broader law and order situation in Bangladesh in the year 2025.

According to an official review of police records shared by the chief adviser of the interim Bangladesh government, Mohammad Yunus, on social media a year-long review of official police records for January to December 2025 documents 645 incidents involving members of minority communities, compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide.

Also Read | UK PM Keir Starmer Says US President Donald Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat 'Completely Wrong' and Trade War in No One's Interest (Watch Video).

Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve," the Chief Adviser's press wing said in a statement.

"While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal, underscoring both the complexity of law-and-order challenges and the importance of grounding public discussion in facts rather than fear or misinformation," the statement added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Links Nobel Peace Prize Snub To Shift in Foreign Policy in Provocative Letter to Norway.

"The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature. Communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offences. In contrast, the majority of incidents affecting minority individuals or properties arose from criminal activity unrelated to religion, including neighbourhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence, and cases linked to prior personal enmity", the statement said.

"This distinction is important. While all crimes are serious and demand accountability, the data demonstrates that most incidents involving minority victims were not driven by communal hostility, but by broader criminal and social factors that affect citizens across religious and ethnic lines. Accurate classification helps prevent misinformation and supports more effective law-enforcement responses", the statement said.

"The report also documents significant police engagement. Hundreds of cases were formally registered, arrests were made in many incidents, and investigations are ongoing in others. This reflects an institutional commitment to addressing crime and maintaining public order, particularly in sensitive cases involving religious sites or communal concerns," it said.

The statement detailed that at the national level, Bangladesh continues to face serious law-and-order challenges.

"Each year, an average of approximately 3,000-3,500 people lose their lives to violent crime nationwide. This is not a number to be proud of. Every life lost is a tragedy, and no society should be complacent in the face of such statistics. At the same time, these figures must be understood in context. Violent crime affects all communities, cutting across religion, ethnicity, and geography," the statement said.

"Importantly, available indicators show that law and order in Bangladesh is improving steadily. Enhanced policing, better intelligence coordination, faster response times, and increased accountability have contributed to gradual but meaningful progress. The government and law-enforcement agencies remain committed to reducing crime further and ensuring equal protection under the law", the statement said.

"Bangladesh is a country of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of other beliefs, all of whom are citizens with equal rights. Ensuring safety and justice for every community is not only a constitutional obligation but a moral one. Protecting places of worship, preventing incitement, responding quickly to criminal acts, and distinguishing facts from rumour are essential to preserving social harmony", it said.

"This report is presented in the spirit of transparency and accountability. It does not deny challenges, nor does it claim perfection. Rather, it seeks to provide a factual, evidence-based picture of crime trends affecting minority communities within the broader national context. Constructive scrutiny, responsible reporting, and continued institutional reform are all necessary components of progress", it said.

"Bangladesh's law-and-order situation is not defined by isolated incidents, but by the collective effort to address them. While there is still work to be done, the direction is clear: law and order is improving every day for all of Bangladesh's citizens, Muslims, Hindus, and all others alike," it said.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)