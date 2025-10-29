Law enforcers charge batons to disperse followers gathered to demand the release of their leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), who appeared at the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Chattogram (File Photo/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 29 (ANI): In Bangladesh, following the recent alleged incident in which Mufti Mohammad Mohibullah Miaji, the Khatib of TNT BTCL Colony Jame Mosque in Tongi, Gazipur, was reportedly rescued in a bound and unclothed state near the Helipad Bazar area in Panchagarh, certain communal groups have begun a coordinated campaign of misinformation across the country.

Using this incident as a pretext, they are inciting hatred against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and targeting the Hindu community with threats of killing, temple vandalism, and destruction of deities. This has created severe fear, anxiety, and insecurity among the religious minority citizens.

The Minority Unity Alliance in Bangladesh, under the coordination of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, strongly condemns and protests these alarming developments.

The Alliance states that certain extremist sectarian forces are deliberately attempting to create communal division and drive minorities out of Bangladesh. Ahead of the upcoming national election, they are spreading false propaganda among innocent religious citizens to provoke violence in a manner more dangerous than ever before.

Expressing profound grievances and indignation, the Alliance further notes that these heinous communal activities are taking place right under the watch of the government and administration, yet they remain mysteriously silent, often denying such incidents altogether. It is also unfortunate that democratic political parties, civil society, and progressive social forces are not visibly taking an active role in addressing this disturbing situation.

The Minority Unity Alliance strongly urges the Government to take immediate, effective, and decisive actions to halt ongoing violence against religious minorities nationwide, stop the planned disinformation campaign targeting Hindus, prevent the false and defamatory narrative against ISKCON, ensure protection of all minority families, temples, and properties bring perpetrators to justice without delay.

The Alliance calls upon all democratic, secular, and humanitarian citizens across the country, including media professionals and political leaders, to stand united against communal hatred, lies, and incitement.

Member Organisations of the Minority Unity Alliance were Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council; Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad; Bangladesh Bouddha Federation; Bangladesh Christian Association; International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON); Metropolitan Sarbojonin Puja Committee; Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance (Prabash-Palash); Bangladesh Rishi Panchayet Forum; Bangladesh Sanatan Party; Bangladesh Rabidas Forum; Shri Shri Bholanandgiri Ashram Trust; Bangladesh Rabidas Development Council; Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum; Minority Rights Forum (Bangladesh).

Other members included- Minority Rights Movement; Bangladesh Harijan Unity Council; Bangladesh Matua Mahasangha; Janmashtami Celebration Council Bangladesh; Bangladesh National Hindu Social Reform Association; Bangladesh Buddhist Association; Bangladesh Hindu League; Bangladesh Harijan Unity Council, Shahjahanpur; National Indigenous Council; Bangladesh Sanatan Welfare Alliance; Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Union; World Hindu Federation; Telugu Samaj Unnayan Sangha, Wari; Shri Shri Mohanamjagya Management Council, Dinajpur; Telugu Colony, Dhalpur, Jatrabari; Jagannath Hall Alumni Association; Swajan (Journalists' Association); Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance; Anubhav Bangladesh; Sharodanjoli Forum; Bangladesh Hindu Sevak Sangha; Shri Krishna Bhakta Seba Sangha; Bangladesh Sanatan Solidarity Council; Bhakta Sangha Bangladesh, Central Committee; Sanatan Chhatra Sangha; Sanatan Sangathan Bangladesh; Research and Empowerment (REO); North Bengal Indigenous Forum; Bangladesh Hindu Unity Forum. (ANI)

