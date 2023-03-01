Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 1 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj's Mithamoin upazila, Bangladesh-based bdnews24 reported.

The prime minister flew from Dhaka to Mithamoin via helicopter and landed at 11 am on Tuesday. She then inaugurated the cantonment built on 275 acres of land beside the Ghorautra river.

A cantonment refers to a permanent military station

The Bangladeshi prime minister last visited Mithamoin in 1998. At that time, Abdul Hamid was the deputy speaker of parliament.

MP Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, son of Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, as quoted by bdnews24, said: "The wetland in Kishoreganj has gone through huge development under the current prime minister. There was a time when people avoided this wetland, and now they come to visit as tourists. This is the contribution of the prime minister."

According to bdnews24, the development projects by the government, such as an all-weather road, submersible road, expansion of power system and infrastructure construction, have propelled growth in connectivity, education, health and trade and commerce in the region

"The huge development in the backward wetland area under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership has brought positive changes to the lives of the working class," said Sameer Kumar Baishnab, general secretary of the Mithamoin Upazila Awami League.

Asian Lite recently report that Bangladesh has showcased a "strong record of growth and development, even in times of elevated global uncertainty" under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A "robust demographic dividend, strong ready-made garment (RMG) exports, resilient remittance inflows and stable macro-economic conditions" have backed rapid economic growth in the past 20 years.

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has undergone a "remarkable transformation" with construction in all directions and new flyovers, bridges and commercial sites. The 6.15-km rail-road bridge on the Padma River was formally inaugurated on June 25.

It is the country's biggest infrastructure since its independence, according to Asian Lite International. After 50 years, South Asia's youngest nation Bangladesh has excelled to become the "bull case" for the region with Sheikh Hasina at the helm.

Within a short period of time, Bangladesh has witnessed growth from being a low-income and least-developed country to a lower-middle-income-developing country, according to the Asian Lite International report.

From bringing millions of people out of the clutches of poverty and witnessing more than 6.6 per cent average economic growth to sheltering more than a million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar, the days of Bangladesh being in the news only for natural disasters have gone.

According to the IMF, Bangladesh is now the 43rd largest economy in the world in terms of nominal GDP while its position is 32nd in terms of PPP, as per the news report. (ANI)

