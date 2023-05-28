Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 28 (ANI): A massive blaze in Chittagong on Sunday caused burn injuries to at least four people, including a woman and her two children, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the police and fire departments, the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the Shahid Nagar sector of the Bayezid Bostami police station.

Nurnahar Begum, 30, her two children Maruf, one, and Fariza Akhtar, three, and their neighbour Imam Uddin Iman, 23, are among the burn victims.

According to Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune, a fire broke out around 4:30 am (local time) in a shanty in the East Shahidnagar district, according to the Chittagong Fire Service's central control centre.

After receiving the call, two fire departments responded and got the blaze under control within an hour. According to fire officials, the fire burned six tin shed houses.

The police rescued four persons from two tin-shed dwellings and sent them to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment of injuries.

In the month of March a total of 16 people including two women were killed and more than 100 injured in an explosion at a six-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in Dhaka's Gulistan. According to officials, the explosion happened in the Alubazar area of Fulbaria in the capital.

The blast affected two buildings near the BRTC bus counter, the six-storey building and another four-storey sanitary market, which houses a branch of Brac Bank. (ANI)

