Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,111 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count 438,795.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the death toll has gone to 6,275 with 21 more persons succumbing to the disease.

The official data showed that 16,469 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 354,788 including 1,893 new recoveries on Wednesday.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 80.86 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths at 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

