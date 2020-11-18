Washington, November 18: Veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who led the party into the recently contested elections for the House of Representatives, has been re-elected as their House Leader. A statement was issued by the House Democrats on Wednesday to confirm the unanimous re-election of the 80-year-old as their leader. Donald Trump Fires Senior Election Security Official Chris Krebs After He Fails to Endorse Voter Fraud Charge.

Pelosi was also nominated again for the post of Speaker, which she held for four years since 2016. The election for speakership would be held inside the House after all the newly elected Representatives are sworn-in.

"Congratulations to. @SpeakerPelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress! (sic)," said a tweet issued from the official account of House Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi to Lead Again as House Democrat Leader

Pelosi has retained the House Democratic Leader post despite the party facing electoral reverses in the elections that were held earlier this month. While the blue party succeeded in retaining its majority in the lower chamber of Congress, their numbers were shrunk vis-a-vis 2016.

The results declared by Associated Press show the Democratic tally coming down from 226 to 219 -- just one above the halfway majority mark. The Republicans, on the other hand, improved their strength from 196 to 204 seats.

Ahead of the elections, the Democrats were firm on expanding their majority in the House of Representatives. After the results were out, speculations were rife that Pelosi may step down, considering that the party failed to improve its score under her leadership.

The speculations were laid to rest by Pelosi herself, as she told reporters last week that the credit goes to her for still retaining the majority in the House. "I take credit for winning a majority and holding the House," she said.

