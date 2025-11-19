Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel launched a nationwide campaign on Wednesday to boost public awareness of financial fraud, amid a continued rise in digital scams targeting Israelis.

The effort is led through the Financial Education Forum, which includes the Banks Association, commercial banks and credit card companies.

The new campaign will run across television, radio and digital platforms, offering guidance on spotting common online fraud schemes and ways to protect personal information. In December, the forum will also hold online and in-person lectures in Hebrew, Arabic and Russian, in cooperation with the Israel Police. The initiative builds on years of outreach, including hundreds of lectures and media campaigns since the forum's establishment in 2016. (ANI/TPS)

