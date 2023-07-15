Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): The banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day visit to France, held many special gestures for the latter.

The banquet was organised at Paris’ Louvre Museum on July 14, the French National Day. The Prime Minister was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Also Read | Shein, Chinese Fashion Giant, Sued by Three US Designers Over Copying Their Creative Work.

The last time a banquet was held at Louvre was for Queen Elizabeth in 1953. The museum which generally gets a lot of footfalls on this day, was closed off for hosting the banquet.

Even the thread for the menu had the Indian tricolor, marking a deviation from the protocol which is to use French colours only. The menu for the banquet was a specially curated vegetarian one.

Also Read | India, France Commit To Eliminate Single Use Plastic Products Pollution, Says MEA.

PM Modi, in his address at the banquet dinner, said the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He said the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.

Addressing the banquet dinner hosted by Macron, PM Modi said, "In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction."

"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Saturday called his two-day France visit "memorable", adding that it became more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to the French President and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!"

PM Modi, on his visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade.

Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the fly past during the parade.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," President Macron said.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, during the French Revolution, which symbolizes the democratic values of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’, the central theme of both the Indian and French constitutions.

The PM during his France visit also held a meeting with French President Macron and reviewed the full range of ties.

PM Modi and Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

PM Modi was during his visit conferred with France's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)