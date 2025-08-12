Greenwood [US], August 12 (ANI): Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Tuesday thanked US Congressman Tom Suozzi for condemning the desecration of their temple.

Suozzi demanded people to call out hatred and bigotry.

In a post on X, BAPS said, "Thank you, Tom Suozzi, for speaking out against the desecration of another BAPS Mandir. We are grateful for your continued support of our community."

https://x.com/BAPS_PubAffairs/status/1955277924870791281

Suozzi said, "This is the third hateful attack on a BAPS Temple. We must prosecute the perpetrators and educate against hate. We must all call out hatred and bigotry when we see it."

https://x.com/RepTomSuozzi/status/1954956147292770323

BAPS said that their temple has been desecrated again, making it the fourth incident in less than a year.

BAPS said that the attack has strengthened their resolve to stand against the anti-religious behaviour.

In a post on X, BAPS said, "For the 4th time in less than a year, our Mandir has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour."

https://x.com/BAPS_PubAffairs/status/1955266416136814707

Earlier on March 9, India condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California in the United States.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, termed the attack as "despicable" and urged local authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1898609852730970133

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," the MEA said.

A BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with desecratory messages, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

The official X page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident that took place at a BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California. (ANI)

