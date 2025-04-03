Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 3 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain participated in the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting held today in Bangkok, Thailand, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC Member States, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers signed the Agreement on BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Cooperation, marking a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser, in his statement, highlighted Bangladesh's commitment to ensuring collective peace, progress and prosperity through a shared BIMSTEC vision. He stressed on the tangible, and result-oriented cooperation including through effective implementation of the BIMSTEC FTA enhancing intra-regional trade.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser raised the issue of 1.2 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and stressed on creating conducive atmosphere in Myanmar for the return of 1.2 million Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to their land with rights and security, it added.

BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers finalized the draft Provisional Agenda for the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit and the draft of the Summit Declaration, which will be considered at the upcoming Summit scheduled to be held on April 4, 2024, the statement said.

The BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers agreed to hold the 21st BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Dhaka. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the report of the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

In a post on X, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Hon'ble Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain participated in the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok. Bangladesh remains committed to a peaceful, prosperous, and connected BIMSTEC."

Highlighting the points put forth by Hossain, the post stated, "Signed the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Cooperation Agreement; Emphasized regional trade & FTA implementation; Urged for conducive atmosphere in Myanmar for the return of 1.2M Rohingyas to their land with rights and security"

The 6th BIMSTEC Summit is set to take place on Friday, marking a significant regional engagement between India and its neighboring countries in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) group. (ANI)

