Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], March 15 (ANI): Mongolia has long relied on Russia in balancing its ties with China but due to the Ukraine crisis and consequent sanctions on Russia, Moscow may not be able to fully support Ulaanbaatar in confronting Beijing on the 10th Jetsundamba (JD) issue, said a media report.

According to The Hong Kong report, the issue of the declaration of the 10th Jetsundamba (JD) is gaining traction in Mongolia.

The 10th JD, the religious head and highest reincarnate lama of Mongolia, is considered third in the Buddhist hierarchy after the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama.

The 10th JD is believed to be a child presently living in Mongolia but holding US citizenship. During a meeting of the Buddhist monks community held on December 17, 2021 in Ulaanbaatar, it was decided that the declaration about the 10th JD be made without any further delay, the report said.

However, China seems intent on stalling the declaration, because the JD, other than the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, would be an influential voice in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, The Hong Kong reported.

The report further said that China is likely to take full advantage of the situation and aggressively try to entrench itself into Mongolia's Buddhist circle in order to influence the naming of the 10th JD, which would have implications on the Dalai Lama succession issue, and in turn, decide the future course of Tibetan Buddhism.

The report said that Beijing has indicated that it would recognize the child as the 10th JD only if he was not recognized by the Dalai Lama and the Mongolian government sent him to study in China.

According to the report, China seems to be trying to influence not just the Mongolian Buddhist circles, but also the political leadership and government using different tactics, including exerting economic pressure through border closure, to gain control over Mongolia's Buddhist affairs.

Beijing has long relied on economic coercion to deter Mongolia from supporting Tibetans and the Dalai Lama. This was best witnessed when it imposed heavy sanctions on Mongolia following the Dalai Lama's visit in November 2016 to Ulaanbaatar, when he announced that the 10th JD had been identified, The Hong Kong Post reported. (ANI)

