Warsaw, Oct 8 (AP) Poland's prime minister on Friday expressed support for the army troops and the border guards protecting the frontier with Belarus from migration pressure after shots were fired at the Polish troops by Belarusian forces.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border.

“I am and I always will be firmly with our soldiers and our Border Guards," Morawiecki said on Twitter. “I want to thank our services for their professional and responsible approach.”

Earlier Friday, a spokeswoman for Poland's Border Guards said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland's troops across the European Union's eastern border Thursday.

Anna Michalska said no one was hurt and that most probably blank ammunition was used. She said the guards were under increasing pressure and stress as there was a growing number of incidents in which objects were being thrown at Poland's servicemen from the Belarus side.

EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are guarding their borders against pressure of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying they are being organised and encouraged by the Moscow-backed Belarusian government, seeking to destabilise the EU in retaliation for western sanctions on the authoritarian government in Minsk. (AP) VM

