Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who is on a visit to India, embarked on a thrilling jungle safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday.

Notably, this was the second of the Bhutan King's three-day visit to Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter), and stated, "I am glad to learn that His Majesty the King of Bhutan enjoyed the rich biodiversity of Assam's Kaziranga National Park. We are eager to host His Majesty along with his family who will definitely be mesmerized by the beauty of Kaziranga!"

Earlier on Friday, Bhutan King held a meeting with CM Sarma. The meeting, characterized by mutual respect and shared vision, showcased the deep-rooted bonds between the two neighbouring nations.

"I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We have benefited immensely from His Majesty's vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon'ble Prime Minister's doctrine of Neighbourhood First." Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter)

The two leaders also held discussions on infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties.

"Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties," Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who arrived in India on Friday, began his three-day tour to Assam with a visit to the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. (ANI)

