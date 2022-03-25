Brussels [Belgium], March 25 (ANI): In a meeting with the leaders of the European Union (EU) at their Council meeting on Thursday (local time), US President Joe Biden reiterated commitment towards transatlantic unity in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a White House official.

"President Biden enjoyed a warm and friendly meeting with EU leaders at their Council meeting tonight, where he shook the hand of nearly every leader in the room and spoke longer with several of them," said the official.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, 140 Countries Vote in Favour While India Abstains.

According to the official, the discussion focused on Russia and Ukraine, including continued support for sanctions and humanitarian assistance, with a strong message of transatlantic unity and the need to stay the course animating the evening.

"President Biden delivered powerful closing remarks, speaking from the heart about why Europe--the EU, NATO, the transatlantic alliance--is so important to the US," added the official.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

Notably, before heading for the Council meeting, Biden had said that he would "discuss China" with the European Council, reported CNN.

On being asked if he trusts China, Biden said, "Yes," before adding "well, we'll discuss China. I've spent some time with Xi Jinping and I hope we're gonna get the chance to discuss China."

He also said that unity between the United States and Europe was "the single most important thing that we can do to stop this guy (Putin) who's, in our country, we believe he's already committed war crimes", according to the media outlet.

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)